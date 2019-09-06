Part of Johnson Controls, CEM Systems has released AC2000 v10.2 access control system. This latest version offers an enhanced Time and Attendance application, improved Pass Design, room booking with access control.

CEM Systems AC2000 Time Hub is a time and attendance workstation client and web application. A user can go beyond access control, the developer says, without the need for an additional time and attendance system. AC2000 Time Hub uses the existing AC2000 system to provide timekeeping, to avoid costly payroll errors, under- or over-staffing and inefficient time recording. Integrated into the AC2000 system, Time Hub is a reporting method for the office manager, who requires statistics on the entering and exiting of staff.

The Pass Design application provides a more intuitive user interface, more control of badge designs and features which reduce the configuration time for passes. The Advanced Room Booking feature in the new AC2000 version ensures that only the meeting organizer and invitees can access a meeting room, booked via Outlook, at the time required.

The AC2000 Security Hub command and control application has enterprise map support, a new dashboard to display system metrics and a new Rooms tab for operational resource management. Building on the range of video, perimeter detection and lift interface integrations, AC2000 now offers new interfaces to Samsung CCTV, Southwest Microwave perimeter detection and KONE Destination.

Visit www.cemsys.com.