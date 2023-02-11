From process automation and security filters to forecasting and optimisation, AI is a powerful tool to help tech organisations grow and succeed.

However, as with the rise of any new technology, AI systems aren’t without their cyber security vulnerabilities. Hackers could use these gaps in your AI’s computer security, if left unchecked, to attack your organisation.

Improving Computer Security For AI Systems

With the number of online attacks against businesses rising, there are measures you can take to ensure your AI systems don’t provide hackers with a loophole to exploit.

Secure Your Data Inputs/Outputs

AI needs vast amounts of data to learn from to refine and make better decisions. Securing this data against unauthorised users is vital to maintain your AI system’s integrity and factual accuracy.

Secure Your Algorithms And Protocols

Complex algorithms and protocols are used alongside the data to help the AI make decisions. Ensure all algorithms have been thoroughly tested and all communication protocols between the AI and other systems have been encrypted.

Stay On Top Of AI System Auditing

Threats to your computer security can happen anytime, so you must regularly monitor for suspicious activity and audit your AI system log files for unauthorised access attempts.

Control User Access

One of the fundamental measures you should implement to secure your AI system is setting up user access controls. By creating user accounts, setting relevant access permissions and implementing biometrics or multi-factor authentication, you can protect your AI system from unauthorised access and tampering.

Stay Up To Date With The Latest Computer Security Changes

AI systems will continue to evolve, and so will the risk to computer security. Fortunately, there is no shortage of education, so it’s a great idea to attend conferences and workshops, read publications from industry experts, and keep your software running with the latest patches and updates. You can ensure that your AI system is protected from attacks by staying informed on the latest cyber security risks and best practices.

Prepare For A Computer Security Crisis

While no one wants to think it could happen to their organisation, preparing a crisis plan is essential in case a cyber attack compromises your AI system. Your strategy should include assigning roles and responsibilities to team members and regular practice drills to test your organisation’s response.

With more and more industries introducing AI systems into their business processes, it’s vital that organisations have a good understanding of computer security risks and how best to reduce them.

To learn more about AI in computer security, read more here.