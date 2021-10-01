On the Russian island of Sakhalin, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk airport was awarded the status of International Airport by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in 1990. With about one million passengers per year it is the largest airport on the island. To receive such certification, airports are obliged to adopt among other measures video security – such as for the apron and runway. The use of the video security is for the safe movement of aircraft on the aprons and runway.

These secured areas are only accessible for authorised personnel, and the operators must still ensure that any presence of unauthorised persons on site, or any damage can be investigated. Visual verification of processes at Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk is covered by a Dallmeier Security solution based on the patented Panomera multifocal sensor. These cameras offer uninterrupted tracking of activities in large areas across the runway and the apron. The Dallmeier software enables operators to receive the overview images from the Panomera in one image and depending on the demands of a situation to select one or multiple zoom areas in the overall image with a few clicks of a mouse, which they can examine as if they were in PTZ mode. Unlike traditional PTZ-cameras, a high-resolution total overview of all other areas is always preserved in the live mode and in the recording.

Thus, all processes relating to the aircraft; arriving, departing, or refuelling, maintenance or cleaning, can be supervised and recorded permanently in high resolution.

A single Panomera can replace many PTZ and megapixel cameras. For the operators of the airport, this has several advantages: reduced spending on infrastructure, and less costly camera management. The smart operation of the Dallmeier VideoIP-Client software from the workstation in live mode and in playback mode enables the operator to analyse the recordings. Several operators to access zoom areas at the same time without ever losing the general overview. Thus, for example in the event of a security alert the police can use the cameras, and at the same time the apron controllers retain a full view, and service companies can continue to use the camera views.

IT Director Dmitry Golovanov said: “Another important factor was the stability and reliability of the system because we must record the entire situation permanently to ensure optimal loss and safety management and for investigating incidents. The multifocal sensor technology enables us to zoom into detail situations at any time, even in the recorded image data, and verify any occurrences with certainty. The Dallmeier Panomera has already been deployed successfully in many international airports, so it was not difficult for us to reach a decision after we were able to convince ourselves of the systems’ quality. Even the considerably smaller number of cameras compared with solutions using PTZ and megapixel cameras made installation and operation much simpler for us, which in turn helps to relieve the burden on our processes and lower total costs.”