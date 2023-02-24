Vulnerable children on trains

In 2022, the train operating company (TOC) Northern began the training of its 7,000 workforce – provided by the charity Railway Children – in how to spot vulnerable people on the railway, and have the confidence to intervene.

The TOC reports a train conductor’s recent intervention. He initially approached three young girls who were hiding in the toilets on a service from Hull to Halifax – for suspected fare evasion. However, in a brief interaction, his instincts told him this wasn’t a simple case of ticketless travel and he contacted British Transport Police (BTP) to intercept the train at Leeds. The girls, all aged 16 and under, were playing truant from school and had been reported missing earlier in the day.

The conductor later said: “Having the opportunity to spend three to four minutes questioning the girls proved pivotal. The more questions I asked, the more implausible their answers became. I followed my instinct and text BTP on the 61016 number. BTP responded very quickly and having discussed the situation, they agreed this needed further investigation. I’m pleased the girls are now home safe.”

The train operator is encouraging staff and passengers to report a concern, if they see something that doesn’t feel ‘quite right’.

Last month meanwhile BTP’s County Lines Taskforce – a team seeking to disrupt drug supply on the railway – coordinated four days of operations on trains and at stations in London, the Midlands and Scotland. The Taskforce partnered with regional police forces and deployed specialist resources, such as drugs dogs, to intercept weapons, drugs and illicit cash, and safeguard vulnerable individuals exploited by county lines gangs.

In total, 33 people were arrested, three deal lines were identified, and large quantities of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis were seized, as well as 23 phones and five dangerous weapons, police report. Three people were identified and referred to safeguarding services

Ellie Fairgrieve, National Operations Manager at The Children’s Society, a charity, said: “Every day we can see how children and young people are coerced and exploited by criminals into activities like ‘county lines’. By joining up with the County Lines Taskforce, social workers and our practitioners can reach out and help victims of county lines in parallel to the work of the BTP’s to disrupt criminal activity and stop the exploitation of children and young people on the rail network.

“It’s vital these young people get the right help and support to stop being exploited. Our Look Closer campaign highlights how everyone from commuters to transport and shop staff can spot the signs of child exploitation and play a part in helping them escape from it. It has been fantastic to have the support of the BTP in sharing this important message.”

Pictured: Northern platform ticket machine.