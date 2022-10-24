Video cameras at Turkish port

In south-east Turkey, Assan Port was set up in June 2010 by Assan Liman İşletmeleri A.Ş., one of the Kibar Group companies. It was the first dedicated container terminal in the Gulf of Iskenderun and caters to international container shipping companies (general cargo ships, project cargo ships, and dry bulk carriers) with an annual capacity of 250,000 TEU (Twenty Equipment Unit).

The port provides port security in accordance with the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code (ISPS). An old CCTV system wasn’t flexible or detailed enough for operators to fully see what was happening on-site. Hence an install of Hanwha Techwin products chosen by Teknoteam Teknoloji Ürünleri. Fitted were 177 Wisenet Q Series cameras and three Wisenet X PTZ PLUS cameras; and the 64-channel XRN-6410DB4 NVR (network recorder) with a dual switched-mode power supply for continuity of recording. The NVRs are able to read AI metadata, enabling operators to search video for objects and attributes associated to them.

The Wisenet X PTZ PLUS range enables users to capture evidence-grade images of activity in large open areas, the product company says. The range also comes with an AI auto-tracking feature which allows control room operators to monitor the movement of objects while remaining hands-free to control other cameras. With a right-click of a mouse, operators can programme a camera to lock onto and auto-track a specific object. The video analytics is supported by AI algorithms unique to Hanwha Techwin.

Adnan Sanli of Teknoteam Teknoloji Ürünleri says: “Thanks to Hanwha Techwin technology, the solution now in place provides a complete and accurate overview of Assan Port. Using AI to automatically track objects and calling on deep learning to search for and classify objects helps keep this vital port secure – and the shipping that relies on it flowing efficiently.”

Some 110 of the Q Series cameras have been installed at the site. These feature Wide Dynamic Range (WDR), which performs at up to 120dB to produce images from scenes containing a challenging mix of bright and dark areas. The devices support Power over Ethernet (PoE), which negates the need to run separate cabling and install a power supply at each camera location. There is also the option to store video and data at the edge via an SD/SDHC/SDXC memory slot, so if there is any disruption to the network, video evidence is not lost.

Eyup Tetik, Corporate Sales Manager at ENTPA ELEKTRONİK A.Ş. says: “It was important to the Assan Port team that they had a robust video system that improved situational awareness and response times. As a busy international Port with millions of dollars of stock and equipment, having the best security, that’s intuitive to use and easy to install, was essential.”

Port security staff can view live and recorded video via smart tablets — which enables them to continue monitoring and investigate events while moving around the site. The port plans to install Wisenet cameras across three locations with video footage and data being monitored from a central control room.