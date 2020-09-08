Font Size: A A A

Travel safety and mental health, post-pandemic

08th September 2020

Anna-Liisa Tampuu of the emergency medical and security response service Northcott Global Solutions (NGS) was featured in the May 2019 print edition of Professional Security magazine. The subject; travel safety, whether for business or pleasure, and the particular risks faced by women. Hence the women-only network Shetravel; and a webinar tomorrow, ‘Travel safety and mental health: Travel during and post the global pandemic’.

The question for all travellers: ‘Has the risk landscape changed?’

Speakers will cover how the pandemic has changed the travel landscape, and perceived travel risks, for solo female travellers. If faced by a threat – whether of robbery or a traffic accident – stress and anxiety can have an impact upon decision-making and vulnerability to those threats, as the webinar organisers point out.

The invited speakers are Charlotte Copeland, a psychotherapist, of SafeHaven Trauma Centre Ltd, which offers a critical incident stress management service; Caroline Neil, Managing Director of RPS Partnership, a much-travelled security and risk mitigation adviser; and personal trainer Claire Bull.

They will suggest that there are ways to combat stress before it happens and some strategies that a business and a first-aider alike can put in place for mental health.

The webinar opens at 5pm tomorrow. Visit Eventbrite for ticket details.

Northcott meanwhile has released a 30-second video outlining travel safety. With the right attitude and training, travel risks – while it can be stressful – can, with careful planning before departure and during the trip, be substantially reduced.


