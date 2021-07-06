Traffic safety mirrors are integral to the safety of both drivers and pedestrians, on roads, around car parks and driveways. They may feature a red and white or black and yellow hazard marking around the border of the mirror to alert people of its presence and draw attention. To understand the importance of their role, Safety product provider Reece Enterprise explain why traffic safety mirrors are needed by businesses and land owners.

Due to the design, they allow vehicle operators and pedestrians to see a wider perspective in the mirror, increasing the range of visibility when parking or reversing. They also show farther distances in a larger view, helping to gain visibility of cars coming from a blind corner for example, preventing crashes and potential traffic related injuries.

Durable and strong

Traffic safety mirrors are made to withstand harsh weather conditions and are manufactured from materials such as stainless steel and acrylic, making them reliable for use within both indoor and outdoor premises. They are also specifically engineered to withstand extreme weather conditions without compromising on their reflective properties. A range of Safety Mirrors from Reece Enterprise allow increased visibility no matter the angle of the building or outdoor area, to allow uncompromised safety for vehicle operators and pedestrians.

They allow drivers to safely reverse and manoeuvre

When reversing, especially in a large vehicle, it can be difficult to have full visibility of surroundings and safely operate the vehicle. Side and rear-view mirrors do not offer 360-degree coverage, so other vehicles or pedestrians may be out of a driver’s sight during a manoeuvre. This can often cause drivers to miss pedestrians walking behind the vehicle or cause impact with stationary objects.

Traffic Safety Mirrors allow drivers to get a clear view of restricted areas to help operators know when to safely proceed or avoid danger. In addition, they also help pedestrians on country roads or in car parks to know when it is safe to cross.

Pedestrians can safely view blind spots

A way to expose blind spots are with the use of reversing sensors, cameras, mirrors, and alarms that are often installed in smart cars to alert the driver of hazards. However, many workplaces use large trucks and lorries, meaning larger blind spots to be aware of.

If there are regularly moving vehicles such as forklifts or cars, it can be difficult for pedestrians to safely move about a premise. Traffic mirrors including convex, dome, and round mirrors are all designed to help visibility allowing both drivers and pedestrians to have full visibility around blind corners and other hard-to-view areas.

It is strongly recommended that all workplaces and site premises install Traffic Safety Mirrors wherever vehicles are operating to mitigate the risk of traffic-related incidents.