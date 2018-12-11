Stansted protest convictions

Protesters who breached Stansted Airport’s security fence before chaining themselves together in front of a plane have been convicted of an airport security offence. On Monday, December 10, after a ten week trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, nine women and six men were found guilty. They are due to be sentenced on the same court on Monday, February 4.

On Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 15 people arrived outside the airport in hire cars and used bolt cutters to breach the security fence. The court heard how they gained access to a restricted area airside before they locked their arms in tubing to obstruct a plane’s wheel in a protest.

Essex Police asked the protestors to unchain themselves; they refused; and officers cut them out of tubing before arresting them. The flight – a charter, deporting 60 people to Ghana and Nigeria – was cancelled and other flights had to be cancelled. The prosecution pointed out that airlines were affected and have suffered a financial loss due to this incident; the runway was closed and other flights had to be diverted to other airports.

Supt Nick Morris, Stansted Airport’s commander, said after the verdict: “The actions of the people involved were dangerous and caused significant disruption to the airport and passengers. When they breached the airport’s perimeter, their intentions were unknown and this resulted in the runway being closed.

“Their actions disrupted many flights, which had a financial impact on airlines and forced hundreds of passengers to make other arrangements to land at other airports. Breaching one the UK’s busiest airports is dangerous and has consequences and today’s convictions shows that.

“We work closely with the airport operator and partner, Manchester Airport Group, to continually improve security at the airport. Post the incident additional joint security measures have been implemented to further safeguard the airport perimeter.”

The justice and human rights campaign group Amnesty has launched a solidarity campaign with the 15. Kate Allen, Amnesty International UK’s Director, called the verdict a crushing blow for human rights in the UK. “The terrorism-related charge against these individuals was always a case of using a sledgehammer to crack a nut.

“It’s deeply disturbing that peaceful protesters who caused disruption but at no time caused harm to anyone, should now be facing a possible lengthy prison sentence. This whole case will send a shiver down the spine of anyone who cares about the right to protest in our country.

“Around the world, human rights defenders are coming under increasing attack. The UK should not be bringing such severe charges against those who seek to peacefully stand up for human rights.”