Servator in north west

Police officers from four forces in the North West carried out for a security operation ahead of Christmas markets opening. On Wednesday, November 9, Project Servator teams from Merseyside, Cheshire, Greater Manchester and British Transport Police went on patrols across the region’s railways and deployed in the centre of Liverpool (pictured), Manchester and Warrington.

As featured in Professional Security Magazine since their very start in the City of London in 2013, Servator deployments are planned to be unpredictable. The tactic is to disrupt a range of crime, including terrorism, meanwhile providing a reassuring presence for the public. More on Servator at the City of London Police website.

The deployments use trained uniform (and plain clothes) officers to spot tell-tale signs that someone may have criminal intent, such as gathering information that may help them plan or prepare to commit a crime. Officers are supported by specialist roles including the dog section, firearms and public space CCTV operators.

Chief Inspector Iain Wyke of Protective Security Operations at Merseyside Police said: “During deployments, officers will encourage the public, including people working in local businesses, to be extra eyes and ears, and report suspicious activity. The aim is to build a network of vigilance made up of business and community partners and the general public.

“This operation has been a great opportunity to combine expertise from each of the four forces and demonstrate the effectiveness of Project Servator deployments not only at a local level but also at a regional level. During the deployments, officers made several arrests for offences including theft, possession of controlled drugs, breach of prison licence and public order offences.”

Sergeant Graham Robinson from Cheshire Constabulary said: “We work with our regional colleagues on a regular basis to make life difficult for those intent on committing crime and to protect those going about their lawful business. This operation also gave us an opportunity to talk to people about Project Servator and how they can help keep their communities safe by reporting anything they see that doesn’t seem right.”

Sergeant Lee Keefe from Greater Manchester Police said: “Our work with other Project Servator forces means there is a consistent approach to disrupting criminals who are travelling in the north west region to offend – they run a high risk of being caught by our specially trained officers.”

Servator deployments will continue around the region and if you see one, there is nothing to worry about, Chief Inspector Iain Wyke added. “Feel free to talk to the officers and they will explain what they are doing and how you can help keep people safe.

“Everybody has a vital role to play and what we ask is simple. Stay alert and trust your instincts. If you see something that doesn’t feel right, tell a member of staff or a police officer. Don’t assume someone else will do it. However insignificant you think something may be, trust your instincts and report it because your actions could potentially save lives.”

What to do

To report suspicious activity, call the police on 101. Suspicious activity is anything that seems out of place, unusual or does not seem to fit in with day-to-day life. If it is an emergency, always call 999. For guidance on how to help, including what suspicious activity to look out for, and confidential reporting visit www.gov.uk/act.