Ports of Jersey operate the Channel island’s harbours and airports. Jersey Marinas offer 1,000 berths across three locations by the waterfront at St Helier. At very busy times, such as the annual Jersey Regatta, the sheer volume of visitor traffic arriving from land and sea can present problems; the need to manage car parking, and issue port entry digital keys for boats harbouring.

Ports of Jersey needed a smart access control solution for managing short-term parking at St Helier harbour. A product needed to be intelligent enough to manage complex bookings for use by berth and mooring holders dropping off and loading gear onto boats, before parking elsewhere long-term. A product in use was no longer cost effective, and was open to abuse by some users. Ports of Jersey also required an upgrade to the out of date Jersey Marinas security gate access control. At peak times this system needed to be able to cope with rapid issuance of smart cards to vessel owners and boat crews wishing to access the marina and marina hospitality faculties.

SALTO partner JMH Technology was asked to provide new car park access control and resolve the looming problem of needing to issue 1,000 cards, at a cost of over £100,000. A replacement car park access control system was installed based on smart cards and 2,000 cards issued. This project saw installation and card issuance totalling less than just card issuance on the previous system. Further savings also assured thanks to a choice of more cost-effective cards. Abuse of short-term parking has been cut, and the experience for visitors is improved.

To further reduce overheads the system has since been updated at both St Helier and Albert Pier car park, with smart installation of the latest SALTO access control products. The upgrade continues, and JMH Technology is in the process of adding more reader-controlled doors and smart handles across the facility.

A full security assessment was carried out at Jersey Marinas, and a decision taken to replace all of the temperamental mechanical code locks with fully online access control. By engineering a bespoke solution that integrated a SALTO kiosk system with a touch screen unit interface, Jersey Marinas staff are now able to allocate more than 500 cards during the high-tide window. With extra capacity for when they need it to cope with peak demand.

As a partitioned system Ports of Jersey now have a global overview, with each department able to see the section relevant to them. This enables micro management of cost savings across equipment and cards and allows staff to get permissioned access to all necessary parts of the Ports infrastructure without delay.