Wednesday, April 1 will see all Carlisle Support Service employees on the Northern Rail contract paid at the Real Living Wage, the guarding and related services contractor says.

Carlisle supplies revenue protection services across the Northern network. The services deployed include gateline, enforcement, ticket sellers, ticket checkers, and ticketless travel surveys.

As a Recognised Service Provider under the Living Wage Foundation, the contract firm says that it actively promotes the Living Wage to clients, with the aims of improving the morale and retention of our employees and to ensure that they receive a fair rate of pay which is enough to live on. As such, the contractor has been working with recognised union, GMB, to review the wage rates within the contract and arrange for the hourly pay rate to be increased in line with Living Wage Foundation rate of pay.

The Real Living Wage stands at £9.30 across the UK and £10.75 in London. Unlike the government’s National Living Wage, it’s independently calculated based on the cost of living.

Paul Evans, Chief Executive Officer of Carlisle, said: “I’m personally delighted to see these key members of our Northern Trains team receive the Real Living Wage. As a business whose key value is to care passionately for the well-being of everyone, this is a fantastic step in the right direction. The results will see over 300 of our employees better placed to support themselves and their families.”

