Evolution, the Buckinghamshire-based fire and security systems business, has new livery for its fleet of service and maintenance vehicles.

The design and branding of the new livery is in sync with the Evolution-sponsored JCW Mini, that’s racing in this years’ Mini Challenge. The car is being driven by 19-year-old student Josh Stanton. Round seven of eight in this year’s racing runs at Donington Park this weekend; before ending the season on the weekend of October 19 and 20 at Snetterton.

Richard Lambert, Managing Director of Evolution, said: “The new corporate design reflects the personality and creativity of Evolution and will definitely help us to stand out from the crowd! With the Evolution JCW Mini now available on Sony Playstation game Gran Turismo too, I’m in no doubt that the Evolution brand will gain greater recognition across the industry and beyond.”