Optilan, the security and communications installer for the energy, infrastructure, pipeline, and rail sectors, reports it has another Network Rail contract to deliver essential station system upgrades as part of the Crossrail project in London. The firm has already delivered communications and security systems to four other stations: Forest Gate, Goodmayes, Gidea Park and Harold Wood.

Now the installer will deliver Station Information and Surveillance Systems for safety, security, and communications at Maryland, Manor Park, Seven Kings, Chadwell Heath, and Brentwood and driver operated cameras at Shenfield station in Essex. Given that rail travel has been singled out by the UK Government as an area for infrastructure investment in recent years, and Crossrail in London and High Speed 2 (HS2) in the Midlands progressing, the firm describes this as a major area of growth for them.

Optilan has passed its Railway Industry Supplier Qualification Scheme (RISQS) audit, which shows the company is on track to achieve its strategic Rail Plan. By maintaining accreditation status and its Principal Contractors License with Network Rail, Optilan can work and bid directly with Network Rail and rail operators.

Bill Bayliss, CEO of Optilan, pictured, says: “We are incredibly proud of our strong track record on rail projects, having delivered on Crossrail previously, as well as on the Edinburgh Glasgow Improvement Programme (EGIP). We have earmarked rail as a key sector of growth as businesses and individuals alike look to reduce their car travel and gradually increase their use of more environmentally friendly modes of transport, such as rail.”

More at https://www.optilan.com/case-studies/.