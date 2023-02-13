NATS contract

A multi-million pound contract to deliver integrated facilities management (FM) services for NATS has gone to the FM contractor Mitie. The five-year contract comes with the option of extending for a further two years.

NATS, as a UK provider of air traffic control services, handles about 2.4 million flights and 250 million passengers in UK airspace a year. NATS provides air traffic navigation services to aircraft flying through UK controlled airspace and at numerous UK and international airports.

Mitie will provide NATS with a suite of FM services, including engineering, energy and controls, grounds maintenance, security, logistics, waste management, and cleaning, plus project work. The sites are NATS’ Corporate Technology Centre in Whiteley (Hampshire), its air traffic control (ATC) centres in Swanwick (Hampshire) and Prestwick (Ayrshire), airport towers at locations such as Heathrow, Stansted, and Glasgow, and its communication, navigation and surveillance (CNS) sites around the country. For example, at the ATCs, Mitie will provide engineering services to maintain critical infrastructure that supports around 8,000 flights per day.

Mitie points to its Mozaic software, which optimises workspace performance, giving a full oversight of performance and management of a contract. Mozaic shows data such as the job status, time to complete, and first-time fix rate for tasks. Data gathered can be filtered by site, building, and asset, and can be used to generate insights.

The FM firm also stresses its decarbonisation; the company’s ‘Plan Zero’ staffwill be working on the contract to identify areas for carbon saving, and electric vehicles (EVs) will be used wherever possible; the contractor is looking into ‘sustainable uniforms’. The contractor works already at various UK airports – Heathrow, Manchester, Gatwick (pictured, courtesy of Gatwick Airport) and Bristol.

Simon Venn, Managing Director, Technical Services, Mitie, said: “Through our industry leading services, underpinned by our technology-led approach, we are proud to be supporting NATS’ infrastructure and playing our part in keeping its 250 million passengers crossing UK airspace every year safe and secure.”

And Tim Bullock, NATS Chief Procurement Officer & Director of Property said: “Following a thorough tender process and market assessment, we are delighted to be partnering with Mitie for the provision of our Facilities Management services. Their compelling proposition ensures a collaborative approach and smooth transition between our facilities suppliers. This move helps to support our strategy to 2040 by offering a safe service, an inclusive and diverse culture, a carbon-negative future and a sustainable business.”