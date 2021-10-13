Metro train supply

The Finnish tech firm Teleste will deliver its on-board solution to Stadler for 46 new trains for the Tyne and Wear Metro transport authority Nexus in Newcastle upon Tyne. Stadler will deliver to Nexus from 2022 onwards, to enter commercial services from 2023 on.

Jarkko Vehkala, Head of the Rolling Stock Manufacturers business line at Teleste, said: “We look forward to working with Stadler for the new Tyne and Wear metro fleet. As a provider of modern public transport solutions, our focus is on proven and secure technologies harnessed with the latest technical innovations. They create essential building blocks for meeting today’s requirements of real-time information delivery and travel safety. We appreciate the opportunity to be part in providing the best travelling experience for the passengers of the Tyne and Wear Metro.”

Teleste will supply public address and passenger information systems with on-board TFT and LED displays, for real-time delivery of information for passengers; besides a CCTV system for on-board video surveillance and on-train camera monitoring. As for train safety, a pantographic tracker monitors the pantograph continuously to anticipate any possible deterioration or malfunction. The ‘smart’ system uses live images and AI to track the pantograph and helps detect any anomalies through automatic alarms.

