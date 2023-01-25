Maritime piracy low

The ICC (International Chamber of Commerce) International Maritime Bureau (IMB) reports maritime piracy and armed robbery attacks reached their lowest recorded level in almost three decades.

The ICC IMB’s annual report recorded 115 incidents of piracy and armed robbery against ships in 2022, compared to 132 in 2021. Half of incidents occurred in south east Asian waters, particularly in the Singapore Straits, where incidents continue to rise. Perpetrators were successful in gaining access to vessels in 95 per cent of the reported incidents; broken down as 107 vessels boarded, two vessels hijacked, five attempted attacks and one vessel fired upon. In many cases vessels were either anchored or steaming when boarded, and nearly all incidents were during the hours of darkness.

The Bureau has seen an overall decrease of piracy in in the Gulf of Guinea – down from 35 incidents in 2021 to 19 in 2022. In mid-November a Ro-Ro vessel was commandeered by pirates, around 28 nautical miles south west of Turtle Islands, Sierra Leone. All crew were taken hostage and the pirates tried to navigate the vessel through shallow waters resulting in the vessel running aground. The crew managed to free themselves and took refuge in the citadel until the Sierra Leone authorities boarded the vessel. In mid-December, a Suezmax tanker was also fired upon, 87nm NW of Bata, Equatorial Guinea.

IMB Director Michael Howlett said: “The IMB applauds the prompt and decisive actions of the international navies and regional authorities in the Gulf of Guinea which have positively contributed to the drop in reported incidents and ensuring continued safety to crews and trade. Both these latter incidents do however cause concern and illustrate that efforts to enhance maritime security in the region must be sustained.”

A third of all incidents reported globally in 2022 were in the Singapore Straits with underway vessels boarded in all 38 incidents. The majority of vessels boarded were over 50,000 DWT, including six laden vessels over 150,000 DWT. While these are considered low level opportunistic crimes and fall under the definition of armed robbery, crews continue to be at risk. In the 38 reported incidents, two crew were threatened and four were taken hostage for the duration of the incident. It has also been reported that in at least three incidents a gun was used to threaten the crew.

Mr Howlett said: “We commend local authorities for investigating nearly all reported incidents. Being one of the most crucial and busy waterways for trade, these incidents continue to be a cause of concern as they not only have an impact on crew safety but also potential navigational and environmental consequences.”

The IMB believes there is a degree of under reporting, and late reporting, of incidents from around the Straits. The Bureau saw a noticeable decrease in the number of reported incidents in Central and South American waters, ports in Brazil, Guyana, Peru, Venezuela, Mexico and Haiti continue to be affected by the crime of armed robbery.

You can request the report via the IMB website.