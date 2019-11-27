London City Airport extension

A two year contract extension at London City Airport has gone to the facilities management company Mitie. The FM contractor has provided security at the airport since 2016.

The contract firm is screening thousands of baggage items a day. The screening monitors check-in luggage for explosives and other prohibited items, so no restricted objects are loaded onto the aircraft. Mitie provides manned guarding and access control to the 120-acre Docklands site once the airport closes at night.

Some 20,000 disabled passengers are taken from the curb side to the aircraft every year. Mitie says that its Passengers with Reduced Mobility (PRM) team will continue to work with the client.

All 64 Mitie employees contracted directly by the airport are being given the London Living Wage, £10.75 per hour, after the airport’s Living Wage accreditation in March. London City is also an early adopter of the Mayor of London’s Good Work Standard, a commitment to achieve best practice employment benchmarks.

Jason Towse, Managing Director, Business Services, Mitie, said: “Our partnership with London City Airport is testament to our leading position in the aviation sector and how clients and suppliers can work together to create a brilliant work culture. Our people work tirelessly protecting the millions of passengers passing through London City Airport every year and I am proud and delighted that they will benefit from the increase to London Living Wage.”

And Ian Cowie, Director of Customer Operations, London City Airport, said: “Mitie continues to offer an essential and professional service for London City Airport, ranging from high quality assistance for our passengers with reduced mobility, to comprehensive and knowledgeable security expertise, to help keep London’s most central airport safe and secure.

“Following the airport’s recent accreditation as a Living Wage employer, it’s been a pleasure to work with them, as one of our direct suppliers, to roll out the London Living Wage, and we look forward to an ongoing partnership.”