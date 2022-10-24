Items on track condemned

The train operator Northern’s trains were struck by 42 bricks, stones and rocks thrown from bridges and railway embankments in the year from August 2021 to 2022, the company says. Its carriages also collided with 27 ‘substantial items’ including shopping trollies, pushchairs and bicycles deliberately placed on the track.

The train operator has released this information – including a map showing the location of each incident – to raise awareness of the danger. While some incidents happen in urban centres such as Sheffield, Leeds and Newcastle, other incidents are in rural spots; such as Drigg on the Barrow to Carlisle coastal line; or at Newton Aycliffe on the Darlington to Bishop Auckland line.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “It’s bewildering to think some people find targeting trains in this way is some kind of ‘sport’ – and the fact it’s happening more than once a week is shocking. Whilst the 69 affected services represent less than 0.01 per cent of our annual fleet movements, the impact on those caught up in one of these events is significant.”

In February, one of Northern’s drivers (Ian Birch) was left covered in blood after his cab window was shattered by a brick thrown in Clifton, Greater Manchester; and in June, a 15-week-old baby (Esme Emmerson) was showered with glass after the train she was travelling on with her parents was attacked on approach to Hull, East Yorkshire.

Williams added: “We know these attacks are rarely carried out by a ‘lone wolf’ and are more often the action of a group – where peer pressure and ‘group mob mentality’ can be a contributing factor. Our message to them is simple: this behaviour is reckless, it’s dangerous and it must stop.”

High-definition CCTV that can be monitored in real time by British Transport Police (BTP) is being installed on the company’s trains, that run from Cumbria and Chester in the west to Nottingham and Hull in the east. The company is also making use of ‘what3words’ to identify exact locations. Footage and geographical data will be supplied by Northern to the police to assist with any criminal prosecutions, the train operator adds.

At BTP, Acting Supt Lorna McEwan described obstructing the railway as a stupid, reckless and mindless act. “Placing items on the line or throwing rocks and stones at passing trains risks the lives of passengers and rail staff. Safety on the railway is our priority. This is not a harmless prank – it is criminal, it is dangerous, and we will prosecute those responsible.”

Meanwhile Network Rail has launched its You vs Train campaign, which aims to educate people about the dangers, obvious and hidden, that are present on the railway and in doing so, deter trespassing. Trespass is described by Network Rail as a huge problem on the railway – thousands of incidents are recorded each year. The 19,408 trespass incidents on the British rail network in the last financial year (2021/22) were the most recorded for five years.

Visit www.youvstrain.co.uk.

What to do

Anyone who witnesses items being thrown at trains or sees someone placing items on the track should contact British Transport Police – by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40. Or, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.