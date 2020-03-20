Font Size: A A A

Intercity supplier

20th March 2020

Assa Abloy High Security and Safety Group has been named the preferred supplier of physical security products for the Intercity Express Project (IEP). The new IEP trains from Hitachi, which had their first roll out in 2017, have been introduced to replace older fleets. Further projects featuring Hitachi are planned across the UK.

The arm of Assa Abloy, which is a tier one supplier to the IEP project, has supplied locks, emergency access and emergency egress devices. Thousands of products have been supplied over the past four years for trains that will be deployed over UK rail, operated by multiple train operators, replacing trains that were built by British Railways in the late 1970s.

The Group has also been named as preferred supplier for locking systems, emergency access and emergency egress devices for Hitachi’s latest project, East Coast Open Access (ECOA).

Visit https://www.assaabloyopeningsolutions.co.uk/en/assa-abloy-product-catalogue/high-security–safety-/.


