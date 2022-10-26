Generation Logistics on cyber

Generation Logistics is an industry-led scheme to increase industry awareness and find the next generation of logistics industry talent. That’s including cyber, the scheme says – as roles in logistics include cyber security analyst, SOC Manager or penetration tester, as all serve to help protect people’s personal data and minimise cyber security attacks on businesses.

Phil Roe, President at Logistics UK, said: “The number and severity of cyber attacks within our country is growing at a scarily-fast pace. This affects so many industries, from healthcare to banking, as well as the logistics sector. The country is in desperate need of employing workers to tackle this ongoing issue, which can have huge detrimental effect on the country, varying from data-phishing to stopping our supermarkets from getting stocked up.

“Through Generation Logistics, we will raise awareness of the many opportunities available, but also highlight the accessibility of those opportunities at all levels – from school levers to those seeking a career change later in life. We’re excited to encourage the next generation of cyber professionals within logistics, as we work hard to keep the country running.”

For anyone who is looking at a career in logistics, take this quiz to see about roles in logistics: https://generationlogistics.org/find-your-future/.

About Generation Logistics

It’s co-ordinated by the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport UK (CILTUK) and Logistics UK, with the Department for Transport. Visit www.generationlogistics.org.