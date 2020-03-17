A contract to support and maintain CCTV for the Elizabeth line, the new railway across London from east to west, has gone to the network services company, telent. The firm says it has been maintaining the system since May 2017 when the eastern section of the line from Liverpool Street to Shenfield opened. This new contract was awarded by Transport for London (TfL).

Reg Cook, Director of Asset Management at telent, said: “This contract is important to us and demonstrates our successful and longstanding commercial partnership with TfL. We look forward to continuing to play a key role in the development of TfL’s transport network and in the running of this new line.”

The network contractor says that it will support the Driver Only Operation (DOO) CCTV system, which allows the train driver to view images from platform cameras on in-cab monitors for safe departure of the train from a station. The contract will be delivered by telent’s Asset Management team, which has over 20 years’ experience managing critical communications assets across TfL and the UK national rail and road networks.

The agreement follows telent’s recent announcement of a seven-year contract with TfL to manage a range of communication assets across TfL’s Underground stations and surface estates. The Elizabeth line contract starts on April 1 and run for at least five years. The Central section of the Elizabeth line is much-delayed and is due to open from summer 2021.

About the Elizabeth line

The service will link 41 stations over 100 kilometres from Reading and Heathrow in the west, through central London, to Shenfield and Abbey Wood in the east. The project required 42 kilometres of new tunnels, ten new stations, over 50 kilometres of new track, integration of three signalling systems and upgrades across infrastructure.

Picture courtesy of TfL; Faringdon West. The revamped Faringdon Tube and train station is a stop on the Elizabeth line.

About telent

telent was recently appointed as the new supplier to Highways England to operate and manage the National Roads Telecommunications Service, part of the UK’s critical national infrastructure. Other clients include councils, Network Rail, BAE Systems and BT. Visit https://telent.com/.