Plan ahead and know how you can get home safely, say police to workers and others having a drink at night.

Insp Paul Doyle from the City of London Police Roads Policing Unit said: ‘If you’ve had a drink, it’s not safe to drive or cycle. If you find yourself needing to get a taxi home, always get a black cab o​r pre-book a private hire car through a licensed minicab operator that you trust. Throughout December, the City of London Police will be running operations to crack down on drink- and drug-driving to make the roads safer for all users.

‘The force is also providing an SOS Bus outside Liverpool Street Station on Thursday nights which can provide medical assistance and help people who need directions, their phone charging to get home, or who have become lost or separated from their friends.’

London Ambulance Service announcements are playing in Tube stations, reminding customers to take extra care when travelling, especially after drinking alcohol. Last year in London, the London Ambulance Service attended more than 63,000 alcohol related incidents across the city.

Police say that black cab and minicab drivers must have their ID showing their photograph and license details visible. Look for the official license plates and numbers on vehicles and ask to see the driver’s badge if it is not visible. If in doubt don’t get in, police advise. TfL (Transport for London) says that it will be stepping up their activity against unbooked minicabs and other illegal activity by targeting ‘priority locations’.

TfL has partnered with Westminster City Council and the LGBT Foundation on the Soho Angels initiative, where volunteers wearing pink reflective vests around Leicester Square and Tottenham Court Road are offering support to people travelling late at night, including medical attention. Siwan Hayward, Director of Compliance and Policing at TfL, said: ‘The festive period is a time to celebrate and enjoy all that London has to offer. But safety is absolutely crucial, and we encourage everyone to travel safely and look out for each other.’

Visit https://tfl.gov.uk/campaign/safer-travel.