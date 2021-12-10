Pictured, the terminal buildings of China’s new Chengdu Tianfu International Airport. The swooping facade of the buildings presented a design challenge. All airports must have video surveillance for passenger safety, and airport security; but the height of the terminals’ ceilings meant that due to their distance, traditional security cameras might have proved inadequate, by providing poor image quality and – installed at tricky viewing angles – unable to capture full images. Hence a custom solution was called for, that would have to fit with the interior design, to provide clear surveillance images. In use are Bosch’s line of panoramic cameras, within information boards or concealed on the terminal buildings’ walls and high ceilings. With each camera able to monitor a semi-circle radius at 25 metres, and a matching 25-metre distance and 180-degree viewing angle, the airport could install far fewer cameras than according to a more traditional method.

The airport has had installed 1,000 panoramic cameras, 75 per cent less than would have otherwise been required for a project of this scale. Besides the smaller overall number of the devices, that also means less associated spend on wiring and installing; while matching the aesthetics. The cameras are built so that only one lens is necessary for a panoramic image. Panoramic cameras usually tend to feature four sensors, which can distort the quality of an image.

Another challenge from the design was acoustics. Due to the interior design with many panes of glass, placing speakers within the facility without considerating acoustics could lead to sound reflection, distortion, and inaudible passenger announcements. The designers used acoustic simulation software to determine placement of loudspeakers and audio arrays. The airport settled on installing 9,000 loudspeakers to cover 700 broadcasting zones, all integrated with Bosch’s Praesideo digital PA (public address) and voice alarm product.

For complexes as large as Chengdu Tianfu, which has supporting offices for staff as well as an attached airport hotel, getting the right announcements to the right people is critical. Hence the Praesensa PA and voice alarm installed in the hotel, that directs announcements to the correct passengers during their stay. In the case of the airport’s offices, where confidential conference meetings are held, the Dicentis wireless conference system encrypts audio data.