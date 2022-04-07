Business travel safety after covid

Business travel is looking like facing the longest period of disruption, as commerce returns after the covid pandemic, according to a provider of medical and security evacuation services.

Some 15 per cent of respondents towards the International SOS Risk Outlook 2022 report said they’re expecting a “new normal” could take up to two years to be established. Hybrid working is here to stay, the survey of risk managers suggested, representing a long-term change to the working model for many. According to the Risk Outlook respondents, only a bare majority, 54pc of respondents were willing to travel internationally for work. This compares to 73pc willing to travel domestically. As for those prepared to travel abroad on holiday, which only 47pc said they were willing to do.

James Bird, Security Director – Intelligence and Assistance at International SOS, said: “There is job for organisations to build back confidence. Employers are still working out what can be done remotely and what requires that face-to-face interaction. While business travel is picking up again, it is not as straightforward as it was. Rapidly changing travel restrictions and testing requirements mean that crossing borders can be complicated. For organisations managing travel programmes it’s vital that they are proactive in understanding the risks – logistical, security and health – and provide the necessary support to employees. A vital element is having access to accurate and up-to-date insight which can help travel function smoothly. This insight needs to account for new and emerging risks, such as new COVID variants or security concerns and disruptions.”

Most organisations, the report suggests, have adopted a hybrid working approach. The most common split was for employees to work two days a week at home and the other three in the office or on-site.

James Bird said: “When we asked businesses how they would be supporting employees with a safe return to workplace operations, it became clear that investing in crisis communications was a top priority. However, the type of information that organisations wanted to communicate differed across sectors. For organisations responsible for a lot of business travellers, location-specific health and security information is considered vital for supporting employees. Office workers, however, are commonly being supported with emotional support services. Given mental health is expected to be a primary productivity disruptor this year, this mental health support is essential for avoiding a cycle of productivity issues.”

About the survey

On behalf of International SOS, polling firm Ipsos MORI carried out an online survey among 987 risk professionals across 77 countries who chose to take part in the survey. London and Singapore based International SOS provided Ipsos MORI with the sample, of customers and contacts. Fieldwork took place in September and October 2021.

Picture by Mark Rowe; escalator, Heathrow Airport.