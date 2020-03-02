Aviation training provider

The Aviation Services division of contractor Wilson James has become a Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) accredited training provider, after an external audit, where it scored ‘outstanding’ – the highest rating possible. For 25 years Wilson James has been delivering security services to airports such as Heathrow, Gatwick, Belfast and Liverpool.

Maria Harnett, head of training for aviation services at Wilson James said: ‘The last few years have witnessed a step-change in attitudes towards aviation security training, with the introduction of the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) Quality Assurance Framework. In recognising the importance of correctly trained personnel in creating welcoming, secure and efficient airports, the CAA has sought to drive up standards across the aviation sector. Following the development of its Quality Assurance Framework, training providers now have to achieve and maintain a minimum quality baseline, which is assessed after a rigorous external audit. We had to meet certain criteria set by the CAA and we will undergo regular assessment to ensure that our standards are maintained.’

The guard firm says that it can deliver tailored training packages internally and externally. Its CAA approved courses include aviation ground security operative (GSO), aviation ground security supervisor (GSS), and aviation security manager (ASM), as well as threat assessor training, airport supplies and general security awareness training. In a mix of classroom based theory and on-site experience, trainees are taught about relevant regulations and best practice. The company also offers specialist passenger assistance training, which identifies how to address the needs of those with disabilities. Trainees are advised how to assist the disabled by giving them more time to prepare at check-in, allowing them to remain with friends and family, and briefing them on what to expect as they travel through an airport.

With its people focused vision, Wilson James offers individuals the highest level of training and skills development. All of its instructors come predominantly from an aviation background and have vast operational experience to draw on – something that provides an unrivalled level of insight and which course attendees find invaluable. It is also flexible about where and when it delivers courses, working with customers to configure the most suitable location and content, based on need and delegate profile.

Maria Harnett added: ‘Receiving an “outstanding” rating by the CAA rubberstamps our credentials as an innovative aviation security training provider. We are delighted to have received such an accolade and it makes us even more determined to further develop our presence in the aviation sector and train security personnel who have customer service, attentiveness and scrutiny as their guiding principles. We look forward to building on our success in achieving this accreditation throughout 2020 and beyond.’

Visit https://www.wilsonjames.co.uk/aviation-training.