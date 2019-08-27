The Future Aviation Security Solutions (FASS) programme between the Department for Transport and the Home Office are offering £1m to universities through Industrial PhD Partnership (IPP) grants. UK universities can apply for the FASS IPPs whereby industry and academia mentor students with enterprising ideas to create seamless movement of passengers and cargo at airports; through faster, effective screening.

As well as enabling universities and industry to develop aviation security, FASS IPPs will enhance the UK’s national security expertise by creating a pool of researchers, UK Government says.

Transport Minister Baroness Vere said: “The safety and security of everyone traveling is our highest priority and the UK is internationally recognised as a centre for aviation security. This valuable funding ensures our world leading universities continue to create a pool of highly skilled individuals, with the right expertise vital for our national security.”

Connected Places Catapult will deliver the scheme. Mark Westwood, Chief Technical Officer at the Connected Places Catapult, said: “Our experience in the transport sector has shown us that there is a wealth of knowledge, expertise and creativity in UK universities and SMEs capable of solving many of the challenges facing the aviation industry. So, we are excited to help connect our extensive SME and Academic Networks with FASS to develop real solutions which could make air travel better and more secure for everyone.”

Applications to FASS IPP will need a university and industry partner to apply. Three brokerage events will bring together universities and potential industry partners to network and learn about the application process: on September 12, at the University of Leeds; September 19, International Convention Centre, Birmingham; and October 1, London. Contact: fassipp@cp.catapult.org.uk.