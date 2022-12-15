Airport security rule changes

The Department for Transport (DfT) has hailed a gradual change to rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security, by 2024. The DfT says major airports will introduce new equipment into their security checkpoints, for when passengers are going through departures.

Travellers will no longer need to take items out of their bags; security staff will have more detailed images of what people are carrying.

The UK Government is laying new legislation for streamlining the processes that apply to UK airports. Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “The tiny toiletry has become a staple of airport security checkpoints, but that’s all set to change. I’m streamlining cabin bag rules at airports while enhancing security.

“By 2024, major airports across the UK will have the latest security tech installed, reducing queuing times, improving the passenger experience, and most importantly detecting potential threats. Of course, this won’t happen straight away – this is going to take two years to be fully implemented. Until then, passengers must continue following the existing rules and check before travelling.”

Passengers are required to remove tablets, laptops and liquids from their cabin baggage, while liquids have been limited to 100ml and must be in a clear plastic bag. This requirement will eventually be lifted, and the 100ml liquid container limit will be extended to two litres, the DfT says.

Airports now have until June 2024 to upgrade their screening equipment and processes. Until then, passengers must follow the same rules as now until further notice or unless told otherwise. Also, you should check with an airport before travelling to see which rules are in place. Also; check the rules for carrying liquids at any transfer airport on the journey and on return, as rules may well be different at destinations.

This follows several trials at UK airports since 2018. New screening equipment uses CT X-rays to essentially provide a 3D image of what’s in passengers’ bags, as well as deploying threat detection algorithms. Similar technology is coming in in other countries’ airports such as Schiphol, the Dutch hub for the Continent, and in the United States.

Picture by Mark Rowe; London City Airport, summer morning.