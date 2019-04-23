Airport scanners

MAG (Manchester Airports Group) has chosen security scanners for its Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands airports from Rohde & Schwarz (R&S). In a five-year Framework Agreement R&S will supply the latest QPS201 scanners.

The contract begins with an initial six scanners at Stansted from April 2019, as the airport prepared to welcome passengers over the busier Easter and summer. The product manufacturer expects up to 100 of its QPS201s will be deployed across the three airports over the next five years.

David Quayle, Manchester Transformation Programme Terminal Design and Operations Lead, Manchester Airports Group said: “At MAG, our emphasis is on providing a positive experience for all passengers that visit our airports. With this in mind, we selected the R&S QPS201 for its open architecture design and scanning efficiency. We concluded that Rohde & Schwarz will be a responsive and professional partner, and that their product will assist our security operations.”

And Frank Mackel, VP Europe at Rohde & Schwarz said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with MAG. The new scanners aim to put passengers at ease, featuring a more relaxed pose position, a more open design and a faster scan time. The new scanners also benefit security staff, giving them greater visual access to passengers. With this package of benefits, we hope more airports can benefit from the QPS201 to help them further increase the flow of passengers passing through their security channels.”