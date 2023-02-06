Active bystander campaign

Transport for London (TfL) with police is asking travellers on public transport in the capital to be active bystanders. TfL stresses that it is not asking members of the public to police the network. It suggests:

1. Make a distraction

Customers can help defuse an incident of sexual harassment by asking the person being targeted a simple question, such as “What’s the next stop?”, or “Do you have the time?”

2. Make a note

If you see sexual harassment happening, documenting and reporting it can help build a profile of the perpetrator and help TfL and the police stop it from happening again.

3. Make sure they are okay

Following an incident of sexual harassment, the offer of support from a fellow customer can help the person targeted feel less isolated and more confident in reporting it. Check in with the person targeted and ask “Are you OK?”, or let them know that “What happened isn’t OK.”

Welcome

London’s Night Czar, Amy Lamé, welcomed the campaign. She said: “Well over a million Londoners work at night and rely on our public transport network after dark. London’s incredible array of hospitality and cultural venues make the capital one of the world’s most vibrant cities around the clock. This is why it is so important we all work together to ensure London is safe and welcoming at night.”

And Nia Mellor, British Transport Police (BTP) Detective Chief Inspector, said: “We are dedicated to ensuring every woman and girl can travel on the railway network without fear of harassment. Everyone has a part to play in driving out this unacceptable behaviour, and small actions such as offering someone your seat if you notice them looking uncomfortable, or reporting an incident to us can make an enormous difference.

“Your reports provide us with crucial information which helps us build a picture of what’s happening on the network so we can identify crime hotspots, deploy patrols to catch offenders, and crucially bring them to justice.

“As always, our officers are out across the network day and night looking out for you. Report anything to us by texting 61016 or via the Railway Guardian app.”

Picture by Mark Rowe; the new Tottenham Court Road, Elizabeth Line station.