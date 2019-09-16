Access Solution for National Grid Sites

National Grid is currently in the process of either the disposal or re-generation of 320 of its sites nationwide and, with over 25,000 staff, the monitoring of both authorised and unauthorised personnel has proven extremely difficult.

Each individual site presents a high risk of trespass, unwanted occupation, fly tipping, theft and vandalism. In uncontrolled conditions empty sites are very dangerous and the control of access is extremely important.

Recognising the scale of the problem across so many sites up and down the UK, each with its own issues, National Grid wanted to restrict access to authorised personnel only, with a system that would monitor all comings and goings and could be used alongside its own monitoring system “Gatekeeper”

Bringing in void property and access control experts Loxal Security, the solution was to integrate Loxal’s unique IDACS (Intelligent Digital Access Control System) with the RSI Videofied alarm systems already on site.

Comment’s Loxal Security’s Dan Delaney: “Our IDACS Block Lock – which is both wireless and battery operated – was the perfect solution for the challenge handed to us by National Grid.

“Our locks store unique codes, each one given to personnel that have authorisation to enter site. This means that every time someone visits the site, we have a water-tight audit trail, so that managers know exactly what has been going on.

“But the clever part of the solution is that we integrated the Block Lock with the RSI alarm system; when the Block Lock is used for access, a radio signal is sent from IDACS to the alarm system, disabling it.

“On leaving the site, the reverse occurs, with the Block Lock re-activating the alarm. This means that workers needing to access the site, need not have to be given detail on how to man or disable the alarm, thus effectively killing two birds with one stone.”

Once Loxal had implemented its IDACS products for National Grid, a completely keyless compound was created for each site, eliminating all the previous issues.