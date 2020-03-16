Your security industry needs you, was one of the messages from the platform at the SIA skills summit last week. One of the afternoon speakers, pictured, Tony Holyland, head of quality and standards at the UK sector regulator, used the famous 1914-18 wartime recruiting poster featuring Lord Kitchener to make a personal appeal to the audience. Tony Holyland was making the point that it was for the Security Industry Authority, and industry, to together take forward the ‘skills agenda’.

We are at the start – that important point was made by one of the morning’s speakers, Prof Ian McKay, the Scottish board member of the SIA. The audience of 120 was mixed – trainers, guarding providers; security practitioners of all ranks, from officer to corporate and business heads of security; SIA staffers and representatives of industry bodies. While they want different things from the ‘skills agenda; they were united, McKay said, in wanting to do things. Speaking during lunch, McKay added to Professional Security that there was ‘lots of low-hanging fruits’; that is, potential work to progress.

Edinburgh example

In his talk, he gave an example of a training course set up in Edinburgh for common art gallery and museum staff training, cheaper than each institution going their own way. That common course with a local college was as a result of bringing people together in one room – leaving unsaid the fact that the SIA was doing just that, in London, on March 12; getting a full house, although Professional Security did know of at least one man who said he chose to stay away rather than risk a crowd due to coronavirus. Of gathering in one room, McKay said it was ‘to start a process, and start something that’s actually going to move us forward’.

That remark closed a first session of the six-hour event, after a panel of three men from the skills development side of three other industries; and opening talks by the day’s host, SIA director Steve McCormick; and Prof Martin Gill of the research consultancy Perpetuity. The criminologist previewed his Security Research Initiative’s new study on security as a career. The audience then split into three, as it did again in the afternoon, to talk at literally round tables of about five to seven people, to discuss what that way forward might look like – what a ‘skills board’ or ‘group’ or ‘council’ might look like, where money would come from, how might it connect with the trade, colleges and government, and what its priorities might be.

Steve McCormick’s outlining of the agenda, and his preview of the event, were featured in the March issue of Professional Security magazine.

More on the summit in the April and May 2020 print editions.