Tavcom Training – the Hampshire-based security trainers, part of the Linx International Group – is opening a site in West Yorkshire. Developed with CrossConnect Training, it’s in Shipley, and covering the north of England.

Added to its ‘bitesize’ and online interactive courses, Tavcom says it’s making it easier for security people at all levels, to access its security systems training courses. Managing Director of the Linx, David Gill, says: “This significant investment and expansion of Tavcom is in response to unprecedented demand for our accredited courses, by installers the length and breadth of England. As part of Linx’s commitment to professionalism and the raising of standards across the industry, we need to make the right training available, accessible and affordable to all.” He continues: “This important new centre replicates the class-leading facilities at our facility in Hampshire that has established Tavcom as the premier provider of technical security training in the UK, for more than 25 years.”

Technical Director at CrossConnect Training, Geoff Crossley adds: “We at CrossConnect Training are really looking forward to the opening of our new training centre, and excitied by the opportunity to work closely with Tavcom Training to provide a high quality learning experience to delegates from across the Northern Britain.”

Both centres hold the necessary technical infrastructure and equipment (Tavcom is vendor-agnostic) required to deliver more than 100 training courses. The new centre will welcome students in June and July, when it runs its BTEC Level 3 courses Practical CCTV installation and Practical Intruder Alarms.

Tavcom also operates internationally through a purpose-built training centre in Singapore; and courses hosted in Africa and the Middle East.

The trainers will also be hosting as in previous years the Future of Security Theatre at IFSEC International, now due to run from Tuesday to Thursday, September 8 to 10 at ExCel in London; and is an exhibitor at the Security TWENTY series of exhibitions, most recently at ST20 Birmingham at the Hilton Metropole at the NEC in February.

Visit www.tavcom.com.