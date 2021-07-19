Virtual reality training to London officers

Corps Security has partnered with a tech company to deliver virtual reality training to its security officers at two key London sites. More than 70 officers at BNP Paribas and the Royal Opera House will undertake the immersive and interactive training on topics including patrolling, managing protests, dealing with suspect packages or aggressive people and being aware of potential hostile reconnaissance. Ten modules are available and more are planned.

Officers wear VR headsets to complete a module which last two to three minutes. Because it simulates the officer’s experience of an incident on the site in which they work, training has proven to be four times faster when using VR in comparison to traditional training methods and more effective – with knowledge retention rates of up to 75 percent compared to 10 percent in standard training, the security firm says.

MoonHub is undertaking 360 degree filming of the Royal Opera House and BNP Paribas and the training will launch in mid-August. Each officer will complete up to ten modules over a year allowing them to keep their skills and knowledge fresh and relevant. Some of the modules are also relevant to other front-of-house teams at the sites. Corps started using the technology in March 2021 at the London innovation and technology campus Here East.

Paul Lotter, MD of Corps Security, said: “The reaction from the officers who have used the technology has been outstanding. The gamification involved in the VR training makes it really popular and we’ve demonstrated that officers retain their knowledge more with this type of training. I’m proud that we’re leading the way with VR training in the security sector.”

And Dami Hastrup, co-founder of MoonHub, said: “I’m delighted that we’re partnering with Corps Security to support BNP Paribas and the Royal Opera House. Research shows that immersing users in interactive VR training helps them gain and retain knowledge quicker and more effectively than traditional training so these security officers will be working at their best.”

Other Corps Security customers will be offered the opportunity to adopt the technology over the summer, the contract guarding firm adds. Visit www.corpssecurity.co.uk.