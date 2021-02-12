Tavcom Training, part of Linx International Group, is launching the first in a series of virtual classroom training courses. The firm’s starting with two fundamental courses: Intruder Alarm System Design BTEC Level 3 and CCTV System Design and Planning BTEC Level 3.

They’re delivered via Zoom through online interactive lectures and workshops and guided by the same instructors as the classroom courses. Andrew Saywell, Business Development Manager for Tavcom says: ‘We understand a lot of our learners come to us for the high standard or training we deliver here at Tavcom, and we wanted to find a way to provide that high standard of classroom learning to the many who can’t travel. Our new virtual classroom courses are a crucial solution to this. Delivered by and in partnership with our lead tutors, they are fully interactive and designed to provide professionals with the necessary skills required to carry out the key elements of their job role.

‘The launch of our accredited virtual training courses is just one in a series of latest developments that we are implementing to increase the accessibility of Tavcom Training courses to learners globally. Now more than ever it is easier to gain a worldwide recognised qualification.’

Not only will learners interact with the class and ask questions as they would in a classroom, but they can expect to receive what they would have with traditional face-to-face training: tutor support, training resources, and protected soft copies of the learning material distributed before a course starts.

Intruder Alarm System Design BTEC Level 3 is the first to be delivered virtually. It’s for technical specifiers, sales engineers and consultants who wish to work lawfully within the new legislative guidelines and to determine the risk assessment of each installation. You’ll be taught the skills required to carry out risk assessments and surveys in accordance with British and European standards, in combination with design and planning exercises that will introduce all the necessary new grading requirements.

Intruder Alarm System Design is scheduled to take place virtually on February 15 to 17, 2021, and will cover these core topics:

– Completing security risk assessments

– An overview of detection devices

– Control and indicating equipment

– Signalling devices and considerations

– Planning and design of systems

– European Standards explained

– Insurance requirements

– Alarm verification techniques

– Equipment grading criteria

– Producing system proposals; and

– Practical site surveys.

Learners can expect morning and afternoon sessions, intersected with project work requiring a level of independent research.

Next comes the CCTV (VSS) System Design and Planning BTEC Level 3 course. It’s designed for those who have the task of designing and planning small or large CCTV systems while ensuring compliance with the latest international standards: specifiers, consultants, sales personnel and CCTV system project managers. It’s due to run virtually between March 15 to 18. You can expect to cover these core topics:

– Overview of CCTV technologies and products;

– Developing an operational requirement;

– Risk assessment and site surveys;

– CCTV system design and product selection;

– Effective lighting for CCTV applications;

– Legislation, industry standards and codes of practice;

– System planning – costing, installation, commissioning, maintenance;

– System documentation – specification, drawings, commissioning and hand-over;

– Writing the system proposal; and

– The Tender Process – pre/post tender meetings and presentations.

Kevin Matthew, Operations Director for Tavcom Training, pictured, says: ‘Delivery in a live virtual classroom has many of the benefits of face-to-face learning, without the inconvenience of travel. This is a very important consideration for those whose need for accredited, quality training hasn’t changed, but their ability to join a classroom course has. Learners will participate in the same way that they would in the classroom, with interaction with each other and the qualified course tutor, as well as receiving the high standard of learning and support associated with Tavcom.

‘This is just the start of a series of virtual classroom courses we are looking to develop in order to meet the changing needs of our professionals and is something we’re very proud of here at Tavcom Training.’

Prices start from £395 (excluding VAT) which includes a formal BTEC accreditation. On completion, learners will also receive formal CPD points which count towards their continued professional development. Visit: https://www.tavcom.com/.