A recent conference by the Fire, Emergency and Security Systems (FESS) Employer Group detailed the industry’s apprenticeship and End Point Assessment.

Attenders heard updates on the FESS Apprenticeship, numbers of those undertaking the apprenticeship and the structure of the training. Planning and preparation for the End Point Assessment, which apprentices must complete at the end of their apprenticeship, was also covered by National Electrotechnical Training (NET) who sponsored the event.

To share best practice and ideas, discussions were held between delegates to explore issues such as how training providers can engage more with employers, what issues are being faced and how can training delivery be enhanced to give apprentices the best chance of success. A guest speaker Helen Gorner, pictured, of the National Apprenticeship Service also explained how training providers can support smaller employers with the apprenticeship service process and how they can access funding.

The FESS Apprenticeship was developed by fire and security installer employers to meet the needs of the industry. Some of those companies – Banham Security, Chubb Fire & Security, Lindum Fire Services and Secom – hosted discussions at the conference to speak directly to training providers and learn from their experiences.

Pat Allen, chair of the FESS Employer Group, said: “This was an extremely useful day which allowed training providers to network and helped us as employers to understanding the issues being faced by our education partners and how we can support them. We’ll now be looking at what actions, materials and resources we might develop to help all parties support apprentices throughout their training.”