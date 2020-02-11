The training company TFS was chosen as the John Lewis & Partners as preferred training supplier for their dedicated profit protection teams. Some 20 two-day personal safety and tactical profit protection courses were delivered nationally, over 12 weeks, up-skilling over 300 partners. Topics included managing high-risk incidents during lone working, assaultive situations, physical intervention, arrests; and the threat of injury by edged weapons.

Pictured courtesy of TFS: Profit protection partners from Southampton.

About TFS

The trainers have worked with other retailers; and on other matters, such as protection against tiger kidnap; and assaults. The company featured in Professional Security Magazine in 2014 for its work with Hertfordshire Police, on interviewing by police officers; and in the January and March 2020 print issues of the magazine for their work with the Coventry Building Society. For more about TFS visit https://www.tfsuccess.com/open_courses.html.