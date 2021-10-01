From today, those holding SIA door and security guard licences will need a first aid qualification and the new top-up training before they renew their licence.

The top-up training includes updated counter-terror training and advice for emergencies and incidents. Top-up training for door supervisors will include refreshed physical intervention training.

The top-up training requirements will roll out over the next three years, as workers come to renew their three-year badges.

Michelle Russell, Acting Chief Executive of the SIA, said: “The introduction of the top-up training is a key part of the reforms that we began in April this year. These changes reflect the extensive feedback and input over the last three years from those on the ground involved in working to keep the communities they serve as safe as possible. Critical to this is the requirement that all operatives have the knowledge and skills to deal with common risks, especially in safety critical areas.

“The security industry plays a vital role in public protection and the new qualifications will help ensure that this industry is recognised as a profession that is delivering on this. We will continue to work in partnership with the industry to deliver the best security standards possible.”

The SIA had put off its introduction of top-up training for a year because of covid-19 restricting the ability to give and take training.