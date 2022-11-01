The access security manufacturer TDSi met with over 50 security installers, specifiers, and distributors during its recent Security Technology Showcases in Dubai and Bahrain. Each showcase was a free interactive session exploring the manufacturer’s latest access products and featured presentations from the company’s technology partners such as KBC Networks and SimonsVoss.

The showcases were headed up TDSi’s International Business Development Director Phil Tennent. He said afterwards: “These technical seminars were an excellent opportunity to network, and featured presentations from our Strategic Technology Partners KBC Networks, SimonsVoss, and STiD. They are also a chance to speak to experts about specific projects or requirements. With the strong market for Time and Attendance and Visitor Management solutions, there were also presentations from our integration partners Thinking Software on its RotaOne Time and Attendance solution and Visitor Management Solutions which integrate with TDSi’s GARDiS platform using our REST API.”

John Davies, Managing Director of TDSi added: “We are delighted to be providing this additional technical support training opportunity with our technology partners for installers and customers in the region. It was the perfect opportunity to engage with our existing customers in the Middle East and meet Systems Integrators who may be new to TDSi.”

The company also gave an overview presentation on its VITAPROTECH Group sister company SORHEA’s perimeter protection and intrusion detection solutions, and how these can be integrated with GARDiS.