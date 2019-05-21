Tavcom Training, part of Linx International Group and IFSEC’s education partner, has detailed the 24 free-to-attend and CPD-accredited education sessions, that will be presented at the Future of Security Theatre (stand IF3140), this year at the IFSEC International exhibition in Excel London, in Docklands.

Tavcom says its programme addresses many of the most talked about trends and issues among security practitioners: how to counteract cybercrime, the impact of artificial intelligence on electronics security, future-proofing CCTV networks and improving security through integration.

Sessions will also cover the threat of drone attacks and available counter-measures, the hackability of autonomous vehicles, and whether the security sector is ready for 5G, as mobile operators begin switching on UK networks this year. Also, with the use of facial recognition making headlines and a year on from the start of the new data protection regime GDPR, the challenge of running effective video surveillance that balances privacy and security will be debated.

The BSIA will also join Tavcom Training in the theatre to provide cybersecurity best practice guidance, while the SSAIB will deliver an intruder alarm standards update involving PD6662.

Tavcom Head of Sales Andrew Saywell says: “This year we have put together a packed programme of the most pertinent topics, delivered by world-leading subject matter experts. Over the three-days we are offering security practitioners an unmissable opportunity to learn how they can address the issues affecting them today, whilst readying them for what lies ahead.”

The Future of Security Theatre will open at 10.45am each of the three days of IFSEC with an introduction to the Certified Technical Security Professional (CTSP) Register, which is operated by Tavcom and supported by the BSIA and SSAIB. CTSP is a publicly searchable online Register of those fulfilling technical roles including installation, maintenance and commissioning of technicians/engineers, auditors and consultants.

The full schedule for Tavcom’s Future of Security Theatre is available at the Ifsec website.

IFSEC International runs from Tuesday to Thursday, June 18 to 20 at ExCel, London. To register visit: https://www.ifsec.events/international.