The business disruption due to the Covid-19 crisis has meant downtime for some workers – which has been put to good use by those taking-up training, and those trainers offering courses other than by face-to-face classroom teaching. More in the July and August 2020 print editions of Professional Security magazine.

For example, the Police Crime Prevention Academy (PCPA) was founded in 2017 by Police Crime Prevention Initiatives (best known over the past 31 years for its ‘Secured by Design’ initiative). The academy is the only police owned organisation that is delivering crime prevention and counter terrorism qualifications on a non-profit basis to police, local authorities and the private security sector.

When the UK initially went into lockdown, the PCPA responded by developing Level 2 qualifications that were available through distance learning. The thinking behind this; it could give furloughed staff and opportunity to return to work after lockdown with new skills and a greater knowledge.

Head of the PCPA, Guy Collyer, pictured, says: ‘As an organisation we strongly believe that when circumstances suddenly change, we must seek out the positives and deploy these for the benefit of others. Our Level 2 qualifications cover Prevention of Extremism and Terrorism, Site Security Awareness (aimed at customer facing staff at visitor attractions and other public places) and Problem Solving, among others. With growing talk about the introduction of a ‘Martyns Law’, these qualifications can bring new skills and greater awareness to not just the police, but all those who work in crowded public places.’

For details go to: www.crimepreventionacademy.com.