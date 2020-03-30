British Standards (BSI) reports that it has made risk and business continuity standards publicly available. The west London-based body says it’s to help British businesses navigate the challenges they face as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The standards cover how to approach, manage and overcome some of the difficulties that thousands are facing; on themes of security and resilience, supply chain continuity and crisis management. BSI says it’s working with the Emergency Planning College (EPC) – part of the Cabinet Office Civil Contingencies Secretariat – to deliver best practices and guidance to the standards through webinars.

Scott Steedman, Director of Standards at BSI, said: “COVID-19 has heightened awareness of the importance of being prepared, business continuity and crisis management. BSI standards contain this expert guidance and we are putting it in the hands of those who need to apply it, ensuring that industry can access easily the guidance and expertise that will help them right now. We hope that sharing these standards at no cost will help SMEs and organisations across the UK weather the economic crisis that they are facing.”

Those eleven risk and business continuity standards are:

1. BS EN ISO 22301 Security and resilience — Business continuity management systems — Requirements.

2. BS ISO 31000 Risk management — Guidelines; as a common approach to managing any type of risk, not industry or sector specific.

3. PD ISO/TS 22330 Guidelines for people aspects of business continuity; for development of policies, strategies and procedures for the preparation and management of people affected by an incident.

4. PD ISO/TS 22318 Guidelines for supply chain continuity; extending the principles of Business Continuity Management in ISO 22301 and ISO 22313 to the management of supplier relationships.

5. BS EN ISO 22313 Security and resilience. Business continuity management systems. Guidance on the use of ISO 22301.

6. PD CEN/TS 17091 Crisis management: Building a strategic capability; good practice for crisis management to help decision makers plan, implement, establish, operate, monitor, review, maintain and continually improve crisis management.

7. ISO 22316 Security and resilience. Organizational resilience. Principles and attributes.

8. BS ISO 22320 Security and resilience. Emergency management. Guidelines for incident management.

9. BS ISO 22395 Security and resilience. Community resilience. Guidelines for supporting vulnerable persons in an emergency.

10. BS ISO 22319 Guidelines for planning the involvement of spontaneous volunteers; to ensure a plan is risk-based and to prioritise the safety of the volunteers, the public they seek to assist and incident response staff.

11. BS 31100 Code of Practice for risk management

Tto download the standards and sign up for the webinar series, visit https://www.bsigroup.com/en-GB/topics/novel-coronavirus-covid-19/risk-management-and-business-continuity/.