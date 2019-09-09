Skills partner

The BSIA’s training arm Skills for Security is to partner with EFT Group in the training of its apprentices. From September, 22 apprentices will begin a bespoke apprenticeship programme covering Fire Alarms, CCTV, Intruder and Access Control.

Previously EFT Group funded their own apprentice training scheme using external tutors. Now the students will be in the hands of the Skills for Security team with specialist training delivered on site at the EFT Academy.

Newly appointed Managing Director of Skills for Security, David Scott, said: “I have been heavily involved with EFT Group over the last few years in previous roles; it is really inspiring to work with like-minded people who are passionate about improving the standard of training, reducing the skills shortage and widening participation of apprenticeship training programmes for fire and security industry. I can’t wait to welcome their apprentices to Skills for Security in September.”

And Director of Southport-based EFT Group, Jordan Duggan, said: “EFT Group is really delighted to be partnering with Skills for Security. For a number of months we have been carrying out due diligence on who we would like to be our educational partner to be and we are extremely happy with our choice. When we heard that David had been appointed as the new managing director and knowing his past stewardship, it was a very easy choice to make.

“At EFT we are passionate about our apprentices and their journeys and it was very important to us that our partner would work with us to continue what we have in place. It has been wonderful to put together an industry leading course for our learners and with the help of David and his colleagues we are confident that our apprentices will continue to thrive and showcase apprenticeships in our industry and how important they are.”

EFT apprentices recently won Apprentice of the Year at the BSIA’s British Security Awards in July and were nominated as finalists in the Security and Fire Excellence Awards 2018.