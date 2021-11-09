Sibylline program for veterans

Sibylline, the intelligence and geopolitical risk firm, is offering ten full scholarship places to military veterans on their Extended Learning Program.

That’s an online course and is open to veterans from the international NATO and allied community. The course is designed to take a veteran’s knowledge of intelligence, deepen it and extend it to the corporate world. The course will introduce students to intelligence work in the private sector. Designed by the author of ‘Corporate Security Intelligence and Strategic Decision-Making’, and founder of Sibylline, Justin Crump, the course will look at operating models and case studies that will allow students to understand the theory and put it into practice.

Timothy McShane, a United States Navy veteran, who has recently enrolled on the Extended Learning Program, describes why he signed up: “As a former US Navy intelligence operator, I knew that intelligence was a career I wanted to continue in the private sector. I was drawn to this course due to Sibylline’s excellent reputation for developing analysts’ skills and their belief in the military veteran’s ability. The course is proving highly valuable to me, for my increased knowledge and for my confidence. I would have no hesitation in recommending the course as a credible steppingstone for military leavers into the private sector.”

Students can also get mentoring from CEO Justin Crump, a veteran himself, and his leadership team. Justin is serving as a British Army Reservist.

Justin says: “Sibylline is committed to building an inclusive workplace, welcoming people of all backgrounds. We currently benefit from the expertise of military veterans across our international network and we appreciate their skill set. It is a pleasure to be able to offer something back to this community. Our course builds on knowledge learnt in the military yet hones their skills to allow them to thrive in the corporate sphere to the ultimate benefit of our clients.”

Applications are now open and successful candidates will be enrolled in January 2022. To apply for the scholarship, visit the Sibylline website.