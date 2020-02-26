Ahead of its skills summit on March 12 in London, the Security Industry Authority (SIA) says that it’s continuing to develop new licence-linked qualifications as part of its review of industry skills and qualifications.

The UK private security regulator says it’s giving all parties time to prepare for the changes, as the Authority expects to launch the new qualifications in the autumn. The SIA says new qualifications will give a more robust foundation of skills and knowledge and reflect what the SIA has learned from industry consultation.

The regulator says it aims to ensure that operatives have up-to-date skills that are critical to public safety. Professional Security understands that the SIA is thinking of – for those seeking to apply for a door superviser licence – adding first aid, knife crime and acid attack awareness, and more counter-terrorism training.

Further details in due course. The SIA says that qualifications awarded before the autumn will still be accepted for new licence applications and renewals. While as the SIA concedes the original 2001 Act that brought it into being is in need of a ‘refresh’, the regulator has updated the required qualifications for those applying for badges. For instance, the door badge now requires training in ‘Dealing with Vulnerable Individuals’, such as the intoxicated who may be at risk of assault.

Meanwhile the skills summit is fully booked and there is a waiting list. The SIA had set a bar of no more than two to attend per organisation and the SIA is asking that those who have booked and are unable to attend to let it know so that others can attend. The day is due to look at skills in a wide sense, such as continuous professional development (CPD), apprenticeships, and other ‘learning frameworks’, seeking to make private security more of a ‘career of choice’.

More in the March and April 2020 print issues of Professional Security magazine.