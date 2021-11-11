SIA conference: apprenticeship near

A Trailblazer Group is near to launching apprenticeship qualifications for security officers in spring 2022, the Security Industry Authority (SIA) annual conference heard yesterday, Mark Rowe reports.

That’s the most tangible and potentially highly significant outcome by far out of the ‘skills agenda’ as outlined by the SIA at a London event in March 2020 (pictured), only days before the first covid pandemic lockdown. As Claudia Lundie, external learning and development manager at the regulator, told the online conference, most security (guarding) companies that are paying the Apprenticeship Levy don’t use it, because there is nothing related to apprenticeships. Some companies were having to spend the Levy on non-security training such as customer service and HR.

Step forward Mark Williams, security operations manager at the Houses of Parliament; and Shaun Donnelly of the guarding contractor Mitie; joint chairs of a Trailblazer Group for security guarding. To explain briefly, Trailblazer is the training world jargon for a body of (volunteer) employers who set out industry training qualifications, to meet actual needs. As Mark Williams recalled, a first face to face meeting in January 2020 saw a lot of interest: from security companies, training providers and industry bodies. But that those interested were so varied, also posed problems. Covid did not stop them; they continued to meet (online) regularly; the SIA set up regular Zoom meetings.

For the group had a common goal; to professionalise the industry, to create a clear ‘pathway’ (more training jargon) into and through the security industry, as exists in most other industries, ‘but what security has been missing’, Mark Williams said.

As another sign of industry interest, the group’s market research had 1300 responses, on what security skills there should be for what role – such things as CCTV, physical intervention, first aid, communications, and health and safety cropping up. Also raised were barriers to entering an apprenticeship and finishing it; the need for tutor support; and how to deliver an apprenticeship through IT.

The group came up with four options for the apprenticeship: control room, mobile security, operational, and cash in transit. A level two qualification, it would be taken over 12 months (in contrast to the five day training course so as to apply for the SIA door security or guarding badge).

That proposal was accepted by the Institute for Apprenticeships – with one requirement; that the group integrate with aviation security. That (with some difficulty) was done.

As Tony Holyland, the SIA head of individual standards, told the conference to open the session, the SIA skills strategy was about career paths; CPD (continuous professional development); centres of excellence (places to take training); and apprenticeships. To leave Tony for a moment, those are all connected, to help employers recognise skills and talent (because without proof that you have skills and experience, how can you progress in a career, from officer to superviser to manager?).

On that score, also proposed is a level three (in the training jargon) qualification, for a front-line manager; and a yet senior course, at levels four to six (yet to be defined) for the security and risk ‘leader’. Mark Williams even mentioned the aim of a level seven (that is, university master’s degree level) qualification.

Mark Williams also spoke of how the group’s discussions had led to talks about what is security best practice outside of the group, ‘and that is something to my knowledge that has never really happened before’.

Answering a question from a conference attender, he stressed that apprenticeships are not only for the young and newcomers; but for those of any age and no matter how long employed in security: “It’s about development.” He added: “It certainly isn’t just for young people – I am going to introduce it for all my new starters as part of their probationary period; but also going to offer it to my existing staff. I am not going to pressure them, but the beauty is, I can draw down on the Levy money we all pay into every year, and get something back in training for our staff.”

There was a huge appetite for such qualifications, Shaun Donnelly added. Email for more on the group – skills@sia.gov.uk.