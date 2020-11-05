Wednesday, November 25 is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. As the day’s organiser the United Nations says, violence against women and girls (VAWG) is one of the most widespread, persistent and devastating human rights violations of today; and remains largely unreported, due to the impunity, silence, stigma and shame surrounding it.

That is the occasion for the final SheTravel webinar of the year, by Anna-Liisa Tampuu of emergency medical and security response company Northcott Global Solutions (NGS); running from 5pm. It’s free to attend; register at Eventbrite.

The background can be work or home – which in 2020 has come to mean also a home-office or a mix; while business travel has carried on between coronavrius lockdowns. A businesswoman no matter how confident might still face concerns – harassment verbal or physical – when travelling, or have a situation at home that they are not talking about. A country that a woman is visiting, whether for work or leisure, might have different social norms and culture that can present security risks.

Invited speakers include Caroline Neil, who was among the speakers at the previous SheTravel webinar, featured in the October 2020 print edition of Professional Security magazine, about the prospects for safe travel during and after the covid-19 virus. Caroline has worked around the globe as a security and risk mitigation consultant and trainer. She is the Managing Director of RPS Partnership, which provides security advice, training and travel support for businesses and NGOs; including journalists and humanitarian workers seeking to reach the most difficult conflict zones.

Also invited is Christine Dennison is the co-founder and President of Mad Dog Expeditions, an international adventure and exploration company; another return speaker, Claire Bull, Director/Lead Trainer at Better Bodies UK; and Paulina Neil who works as a criminal justice worker with women offenders in North Yorkshire.

For more about the UN day, visit https://www.un.org/en/events/endviolenceday/.