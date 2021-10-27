SfS, TIS Academy partner

The BSIA’s training arm, Skills for Security (SfS) has partnered with TIS Academy by agreeing to train their apprentices. TIS Academy, powered by Skills for Security, will be enrolling some 20 new apprentices on a bespoke apprenticeship. The Midlands-based installer Total Integrated Solutions (TIS) will use SfS technical training experience to deliver the apprenticeship training at TIS head office in Mansfield, allowing TIS to nurture their own engineers.

As featured in the October print edition of Professional Security magazine, alarm installation and related engineers are in short supply, and have been for a long time; and David Scott, Managing Director, Skills for Security, was among the speakers at the ST21 Glasgow conference alongside the Security TWENTY exhibition earlier this month, and is featured in the November print edition.

SfS have been developing the curriculum, which starts this week. The apprenticeship covers all typical areas of the sector – Fire Alarms, CCTV, Intruder and Access Control systems. As it is a bespoke package it also includes technical areas around networking, integration of systems, company culture, ethos and behaviours. TIS works in digital integration across the life safety, security and communications industry. They design, install and maintain life safety, security and communications solutions, notably for retirement villages, care homes, universities, public spaces and the Ministry of Defence.

James Twigg, CEO, TIS said: “We are absolutely delighted to be working with Skills for Security on the launch of our new Academy. The Academy is a critical part of our future strategy and it is essential that we partner with the best in order to produce the next generation of leading engineers. We have definitely found that in Skills for Security and cannot wait to get started.”

And David Scott at Skills, pictured, added: “We are really looking forward to delivering our first class training to TIS Academy’s apprentices. It is really inspiring to work with like-minded people who are passionate about improving the standard of training, reducing the skills shortage and widening participation of apprenticeship training programmes for fire and security industry.”