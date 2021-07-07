Rural crime prevention event

An event facilitated by the Police Crime Prevention Academy and hosted by Easton College near Norwich has seen officers and staff from Norfolk Constabulary adding to their crime prevention capabilities to support Norfolk’s rural and farming communities.

The event was endorsed by the new Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Norfolk, Giles Orpen-Smellie; and a senior Norfolk police officer; joined in opening remarks by Corrienne Peasgood, OBE, Principal of Easton College.

The National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service (NaVCIS) Rural Vehicle Crime Intelligence Officer and the security product company and Secured by Design member Selectamark gave presentations and practical demonstrations around what they can offer for tackling the county’s rural crime issues.

This rural issues event followed on from local delivery of an accredited Level 3 crime prevention qualification by the Academy, a ProQual approved centre and a provider of police training with the exclusive link to the Secured by Design initiative, to 25 police officers and staff from Norfolk. The qualification enhances officers’ skills, knowledge and expertise in crime prevention, helping to increase the capacity of local communities to play an effective role in preventing crime and anti-social behaviour.

Assistant Chief Constable of Norfolk Constabulary, Nick Davison said: “We know the impact of rural crime on our communities and the feelings of isolation they can experience, and we’re committed to supporting them and helping them to feel safe by disrupting and preventing crime. Our investment in this specialist training will help to bolster our ability to support our rural communities as well as provide greater bespoke crime prevention and problem-solving advice to both residents, landowners and businesses across the county.”

And Giles Orpen-Smellie said: “As a rural county, we sadly know only too well the impact of targeted crime on communities, businesses and individuals. The response to rural crime and supporting communities is a priority in the county’s existing Police and Crime Plan, and as I move towards the launch of my consultation for a new plan for the next three years, I intend that rural crime will continue to feature highly.

“I remain committed to supporting our rural communities and I am delighted that this training continues to build on existing skills and equip officers with the latest tools and techniques.”