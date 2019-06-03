PerpetuityARC Training, part of the Linx International Group, reports that it’s making its ‘Managing Security Risks in the Oil and Gas Sector IQ Level 4’ training course accessible to security managers and consultants operating in the sector anywhere, with online learning.

The course can be studied at a student’s own pace and uses elements of the ANSI/API STD 780 Security Risk Assessment Methodology. It highlights the spectrum of risk elements that have the potential to impact upon the security management of upstream and downstream operations. The syllabus includes:

· Security risk analysis in oil and gas sector

· Corporate social responsibility, human rights, and community management

· Managing activism risk

· Managing acts of militancy and terrorism against the oil and gas sector

· Oilfield and pipeline security

· Refinery security

· Maritime and offshore security

· Downstream (retail security)

This builds on the training company’s five-day Managing Security Risks in the Oil and Gas Sector accredited Level 4 classroom course, which this year is being taught in the UK, Nigeria and the UAE. Director of Sales and Marketing at the Linx International Group, Sarah Hayward-Turton, pictured, says: “The course was developed by trainers with extensive operational security experience in the oil and gas sector and is continually in high demand by security professionals and consultants all around the world. By making this valuable training available online we are making it accessible to all.”

The company offers discounts to members of ASIS and the Security Institute. For details and to book visit: www.perpetuityarc.com/course/managing-security-risks-in-the-oil-gas-sector.