ISS Security Services have been working with the Police Crime Prevention Academy to develop a qualification for the contract security company’s guards.

The Prevention of Extremism and Terrorism is a Level 3 Ofqual-endorsed qualification, delivered by the Academy. ISS are putting 120 staff through the qualification over the next three months. The course covers hostile recognisance, the use of open source material, communications, response and actions that can be taken that will assist the police in their response or investigation.

David Beveridge, Security Manager at ISS said: “We see this qualification as another step towards the creation of a professional and highly qualified security guarding service. My team will now have a greater knowledge of the potential threats we face, early identification of such threats and what they need to do to mitigate such threats and assist the police.”

Guy Collyer, who heads the Police Crime Prevention Academy, said: “I see this as a valuable collaboration between the police and the private security sector. We all share common goals and should be working more closely together, so that each party clearly understand the others role and where boundaries can be clearly set.”

About the Police Crime Prevention Academy

The PCPA is part of Police Crime Prevention Initiatives (PCPI), the police-owned body that works on behalf of UK police to deliver crime prevention and police demand reduction initiatives. The Academy’s qualifications have been developed as a result of an agreement between PCPI and the College of Policing; the Academy has responsibility from the College of Policing for the running of crime prevention and designing out crime courses on behalf of UK police. Visit https://www.crimepreventionacademy.com/.