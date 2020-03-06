Font Size: A A A

Home > News > Training > Prevention course for guards

Training

Prevention course for guards

06th March 2020

ISS Security Services have been working with the Police Crime Prevention Academy to develop a qualification for the contract security company’s guards.

The Prevention of Extremism and Terrorism is a Level 3 Ofqual-endorsed qualification, delivered by the Academy. ISS are putting 120 staff through the qualification over the next three months. The course covers hostile recognisance, the use of open source material, communications, response and actions that can be taken that will assist the police in their response or investigation.

David Beveridge, Security Manager at ISS said: “We see this qualification as another step towards the creation of a professional and highly qualified security guarding service. My team will now have a greater knowledge of the potential threats we face, early identification of such threats and what they need to do to mitigate such threats and assist the police.”

Guy Collyer, who heads the Police Crime Prevention Academy, said: “I see this as a valuable collaboration between the police and the private security sector. We all share common goals and should be working more closely together, so that each party clearly understand the others role and where boundaries can be clearly set.”

About the Police Crime Prevention Academy

The PCPA is part of Police Crime Prevention Initiatives (PCPI), the police-owned body that works on behalf of UK police to deliver crime prevention and police demand reduction initiatives. The Academy’s qualifications have been developed as a result of an agreement between PCPI and the College of Policing; the Academy has responsibility from the College of Policing for the running of crime prevention and designing out crime courses on behalf of UK police. Visit https://www.crimepreventionacademy.com/.


Tags

Related News

Training

Ten years for Abloy Academy

04th February 2019

The physical security product manufacturer Abloy UK reports a decade of read more

Training

Expo demonstrator

15th November 2016

The event policing contractor TSG has been invited to put its solutions into read more

Training

Tall buildings day

22nd June 2015

The security of increasingly tall buildings and office blocks is the topic of a read more